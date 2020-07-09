Christopher Sornberger, age 64, of Bedford, Ohio, formerly of Fairview, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on June 20, 1956, a son of Lyman G. Sornberger and the late Constance "Connie" Graves Sornberger.
Chris graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School in 1974, and was a manager mechanic for Burns Industrial Equipment where he was fork lift certified.
He was an avid NASCAR and drag racing fan and loved small wild animals.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marc Sornberger in infancy, Michael Sornberger and Mario Caruso; and stepfather, Phillip Caruso.
Chris is survived by his father, Lyman G. Sornberger and his wife Carole of Fairview; two brothers, Lyman G. Sornberger and his partner Curt Snodgrass of Cleveland, Ohio and Ty Sornberger and his wife Jacquie of Fairview; a sister, Robin Otis and her husband Robert of Lake City; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by a close uncle, George Graves of Arizona; as well as other aunts and uncles.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard, on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m., with Reverend Thomas Tyler celebrant. Burial will be in Girard Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
