1/1
Christopher Sornberger
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Sornberger, age 64, of Bedford, Ohio, formerly of Fairview, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Erie, on June 20, 1956, a son of Lyman G. Sornberger and the late Constance "Connie" Graves Sornberger.

Chris graduated from James Ford Rhodes High School in 1974, and was a manager mechanic for Burns Industrial Equipment where he was fork lift certified.

He was an avid NASCAR and drag racing fan and loved small wild animals.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marc Sornberger in infancy, Michael Sornberger and Mario Caruso; and stepfather, Phillip Caruso.

Chris is survived by his father, Lyman G. Sornberger and his wife Carole of Fairview; two brothers, Lyman G. Sornberger and his partner Curt Snodgrass of Cleveland, Ohio and Ty Sornberger and his wife Jacquie of Fairview; a sister, Robin Otis and her husband Robert of Lake City; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by a close uncle, George Graves of Arizona; as well as other aunts and uncles.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard, on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m., with Reverend Thomas Tyler celebrant. Burial will be in Girard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved