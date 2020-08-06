1/1
Christopher T. Hilbrich
1982 - 2020
{ "" }
Christopher T. Hilbrich, age 37, of Erie, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, unexpectedly. He was born in Erie, on August 19, 1982, the son of Susan Hilbrich.

Christopher loved camping, music and animals (especially his dog, Rosco). He was passionate about nature and anything outdoors. He considered the Allegheny Mountains his second home. Christopher was bright and had many talents.

His mother will miss seeing his bright blue eyes and his beautiful smile. She will treasure all the good memories they made together.

Christopher is finally at peace after a long battle with addiction. His spirit is now free to be who he truly was.

Christopher will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of Closing Prayers at 3:45 p.m.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
9
Prayer Service
03:45 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
