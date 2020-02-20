Home

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Burton Westlake Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue)
Erie, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Burton Westlake Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue)
Erie, PA
Cindy Scharrer


1957 - 2020
Cindy Scharrer Obituary
Cindy Scharrer, age 62, of Johnstown, Pa., passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.

She was born in Pittsburgh, on October 10, 1957, a daughter of Robert Sturm and the late Connie Lysien Sturm.

Cindy graduated from Academy High School and dedicated her life to her family. She was involved with the Girl Scouts and enjoyed hiking and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In addition to her mother, Cindy was preceded in passing by her husband Robert Scharrer in 2008.

Typical of Cindy and Bob, it's a beautiful love story, as they both passed away on Valentine's Day. They are together again.

Cindy is survived by her father, and her children Michael, Nicole, Madison and Bella Scharrer. She is further survived by her siblings; Debbie Sturm, Barry (Adrianne), Laura Weismiller (Ralph), Jeffery (Amy), Wendy Berger (Mark), James (Julie), Amy Pack (Sam), and David Novack (Kristen). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews,

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m.

Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 20, 2020
