Clair "Cos" Vance, age 75, and Jeanne Vance, age 70, departed this life together on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Clair died after a brief illness at UPMC Hamot, and Jeanne died after an extended illness at Elmwood Gardens. They were so much in love that it is fitting that they would enter their eternal home together.
Cos was born in Erie, on July 20, 1943, to the late Charles H. and Edna M. Graml Vance, Sr. Jeanne was also born in Erie, on November 26, 1948, to the late Joseph E. and Lillian Nitkiewicz Wasielewski.
Cos retired from Skinner Engine Company and Jeanne from the Erie School District. They both enjoyed bingo, lottery scratchers, game shows, their cats, and adored each of their grandchildren. Although they enjoyed many of the same things, they did have their own hobbies. Cos was an avid fisherman and storyteller, and Jeanne loved reading and giving herself manicures.
They are survived by their three children, Sherry Dyne of Erie, John Vance (Tricia) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Debbie Pike (Brian) of Erie. They were Poppy and Grandma to nine grandchildren, Tyler (Katie), Ryan (Taylor), Alec, Erika (K.C. III), April, Dillon, and Colton, and one great-grandson, K.C. IV. They will also be greatly missed by Jeanne's sisters, Kathy Karpik and Marilyn Fischer, and her brothers, Frank Wasielewski and Joe Wasielewski (Anne), as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to their parents, Cos was preceded in death by his sisters, Rose Marie Thayer and Kay Vance, and a brother, Charles Vance, Jr. Jeanne was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Marty Karpik, whom she adored.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. before the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, PA 16503. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 W. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505, or to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3815.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019