Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Clair N. Carley


1943 - 2019
Clair N. Carley, 76, of Wattsburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the VA Medical Center. He was born in Warren on February 17, 1943, a son of the late Frank and Margaret Flagg Carley.

Clair served in the United States Army for 25 years in the 69th Chemical Company, Communications, Field Artillery, and Airbourne and retired as Staff Sergeant. He went on to work with the Wattsburg School District and most recently at PennDOT. He was a member of Elmwood Presbyterian Church, the Erie Crawford County State Police Co. #36, the Union City Ham Radio, the "Retreads" Motorcycle Association, and the Christian Motorcycle Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Warner, and three sisters, Dorothy Chambers, June Mortimer and Bertha Thorpe.

Survivors include his wife, June Orton Carley; one daughter, Mariann Carley Harps, of Wattsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of services there at 3 p.. Burial will be private and at a future date in Lowville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Erie VA Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, 16504 or a .

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2019
