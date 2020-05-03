Home

Clara (Ferritto) Liebel


1925 - 2020
Clara (Ferritto) Liebel Obituary
Clara (Ferritto) Liebel, age 94, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Erie, on October 7, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Fracassi) Ferritto.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald E. "Jerry" Liebel, on March 4th; a baby daughter; a sister, Jennie Thomas; three brothers, Bennie, Raymond, and Frank Ferritto; and a nephew, Frank Thomas.

She is survived by her loving, caring son, Michael E. Liebel, wife Shaleen, of Erie; three grandchildren, Amy Bayhurst, husband John, Michael P. Liebel, wife Katie, and Cara Laird, husband Tom, all of Erie; six great-grandchildren, Tanner and Matthew Bayhurst, Daniel and Joseph Liebel, and London an Everett Laird; and several nieces and nephews.

As per Clara's request, there will be no calling hours, and the funeral service will be private. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020
