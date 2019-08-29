|
|
Clara Ward, age 80, of Erie, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born in Waycross, Ga., on March 8, 1939, daughter of the late Rilla Mims Jenkins Young and King David Jenkins.
Clara grew to love the Lord at an early age. She married Louis Ward and they moved to Buffalo, N.Y. From this union, there were four children. Clara relocated to Erie, where she has been a faithful member of the Second Baptist Church. She was well known for her love of community service and was the founder of the Youth Development Center. Clara and The Center were featured on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. She loved everybody and no one was a stranger to her. She made sure everyone's needs were taken care of before her own. Clara was often an advocate in the court system for people in trouble. She worked for a real estate agent in Buffalo, N.Y., and in banking and at American Meter before her retirement.
Clara was the beloved mother of two daughters, Cynthia Ward-Moore and Claritha "ReRe" Meyers both of Erie; and two sons, Donald Ward (Marilyn) of Buffalo, N.Y. and Bennie Ward of Erie. She is further survived by one sister, Ruthie Everett; two brothers, Joseph Young (Diane), and Stephone Young (Norma); six grandchildren, Antonio Ward, Angel Carr, Charmane Carr, Watissha Ward, Walter Ward, and Donald J. Ward (Deandra); 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Larry Moore, and Samuel Meyers; two sisters, Betty Jean Smith, and Johnnie McCloud; and three brothers, Robert, Donald and James Young.
Clara was a great pillar of the church and community and was an inspiration to all who knew her personally or through her ministries.
Friends may call at the Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon, conducted by Rev. Lamont Higginbottom. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 29, 2019