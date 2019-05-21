|
Clarence W. Lathrop, 89, of McKean, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on July 2, 1929, a son of the late Carl and Minnie Vogel Lathrop.
Clem served in the United States Army during WWII and worked as a mechanic for the department of the Army. He was active in the Crawford / Erie Country State Police. Clem enjoyed woodworking and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, F. Fae Seely Lathrop; his two brothers, Charles Lathrop and Orlandus "Buster" Lathrop; and his two sisters, Marion Testi and Zelma Behan.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Jean Seely Lathrop; his two daughters, Alice Reeves and Roxanna Knox; his three sons, Charles Lathrop (Christie), Scott Lathrop (Susan), and Eric Lathrop (Deborah); his two stepdaughters, Mary Kotapski and Lynn Johnson (John); his stepson, Peter P. Kotapski; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
