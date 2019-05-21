Home

Clarence Clem W. Lathrop Obituary
Clarence W. Lathrop, 89, of McKean, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on July 2, 1929, a son of the late Carl and Minnie Vogel Lathrop.

Clem served in the United States Army during WWII and worked as a mechanic for the department of the Army. He was active in the Crawford / Erie Country State Police. Clem enjoyed woodworking and hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, F. Fae Seely Lathrop; his two brothers, Charles Lathrop and Orlandus "Buster" Lathrop; and his two sisters, Marion Testi and Zelma Behan.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Jean Seely Lathrop; his two daughters, Alice Reeves and Roxanna Knox; his three sons, Charles Lathrop (Christie), Scott Lathrop (Susan), and Eric Lathrop (Deborah); his two stepdaughters, Mary Kotapski and Lynn Johnson (John); his stepson, Peter P. Kotapski; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2019
