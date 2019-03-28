|
Clarence "David" Sawtelle, 84, formerly of Erie, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Delphi, Ind. He was born in Erie, the son of the late David O. and Maude A. (Brown) Sawtelle. He was a graduate of Academy High School and served in the United States Army. He worked for Goodyear Tire, Rubber Company and U-Haul Moving and Storage before moving to Deltona, Fla. in 1987.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary (Polito) Sawtelle-Majchrzak, his second wife Jackie (Sharkey) Sawtelle and his son David Sawtelle.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Sawtelle of Erie, Stephen Sawtelle of Naples, Fla., Michael Sawtelle and his wife Lisa of Stuart, Fla., and step-daughter Dawn (Argeny) Brown and her husband Dean of Erie. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, there will be no services.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2019