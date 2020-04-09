|
Clarence H. Tallman, age 84, of McKean, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born at home, on August 19, 1935, to the late Leo H. Tallman and Helen Nesbitt Tallman.
On May 26, 1953, Clarence graduated from Edinboro Area High School, where he was known for his red hair and was an FFA officer. He hauled milk for Van Cise's, then went into partnership with his dad and formed Tallman Trucking in 1955—a business he continued to own and operate with his son Mark from 1975 until his retirement in 2000. Clarence continued an active work life, volunteering for McLane Cemetery and working for McLallen Construction. He was a dedicated, longtime member and usher at McLane Church, as well as a 32nd degree Mason with the Oasis Lodge 416, and had been a member also of the Zem Zem Shrine Club. Clarence and his wife Maggie were avid campers and enjoyed their outings with the Masonic camping group "The Cornplanters."
More than anything, Clarence loved to be in his garage working on a truck or piece of equipment. He was a true family man and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He married Margaret Annette Brown Klimek on May 3, 1974 and they enjoyed 45 years of wedded bliss.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his son, Michael Tallman; his stepson, Joseph Klimek; his son-in-law, Mark Sherman; and his grandson, Joshua Stefano.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Maggie; his children—Mark Tallman and his wife Susan, Jeffrey Tallman and his wife Darcy, Darlene Liebel and her husband Bryan, Tracy Rajecki and her husband Randy, and Bev Sherman; his beloved grandchildren—Shannon Stefano Gilchrist (Tim), Nicole Tallman, Alan Sherman (Maria), Sarah Rajecki Gdanetz (Jim), Adam Sherman (Allie Skinner), Nathan Tallman (Kelly), Joe Tallman (Caitlin), Ben Tallman (Carrie), and Megan Rajecki (Josh); and his great-grandchildren—Alexandria, Elizabeth and Kathryn Gilchrist, and Taylor and Brody Gdanetz. He is also survived by his sisters—Hazel Moses and Phyllis LeSuer (Dentscil); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Due to current restrictions, no public services will be held. A private Christian funeral service will be held for the family, with Reverend Brian Kelly of McLane Church officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Edinboro Fire Department or to the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Center of Meadville.
