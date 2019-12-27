Erie Times-News Obituaries
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Home of Erie
607 E 26th St.
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Home of Erie
607 E 26th St.
Erie, PA
View Map
1922 - 2019
Clarence J. Kennerknecht Obituary
Clarence J. Kennerknecht, age 97, of Erie, passed away on December 26, 2019.

He was born in Erie on October 23, 1922, the son of the late Louis and Petronella (Seus) Kennerknecht.

Clarence was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community. He was also a member of the Sunflower Club and the Siebenbuerger Club. Clarence was a World War II Veteran and spent many years working for the City of Erie at Public Works until his retirement. He was an accordion player, an avid reader, and loved to watch sports on TV especially college football.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward, Joseph, Paul, and Richard Kennerknecht, and his sisters, Mary and Sarah Kennerknecht.

Clarence is survived by his sister-in-law, Gail Kennerknecht, of Cos Cob, Conn., and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Saturday at St. Mary's Home of Erie 607 E 26th St. Erie, PA 16504 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., will be handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Home of Erie.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019
