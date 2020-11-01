1/1
Clarence L. Caughlin
1932 - 2020
Clarence L. Caughlin, age 88, of Albion, died on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Elmwood Gardens. He was born in Erie, on May 25, 1932, a son of the late Roy and Gladys E. Mosher Caughlin.

Clarence was a graduate of Girard High School. He was employed as a truck driver for 40 years before his retirement from Ohio Fast Freight in 1989.

He enjoyed dirt car racing and country music, was a good pool player and golfer, and loved walking in the parks of the area, often times walking three miles each day.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by wives Nanette S., Marian F. and Doris M. Smith Caughlin. He was also preceded in death by brothers Archie, Melvin, and Elmer along with his sister Dorothy Gilbert.

Clarence is survived by his brother Ralph and his wife Nancy Caughlin, sister Mildred "Millie" Bastert, daughter Anita Joslyn and her husband Lynn, daughter Barbara Bush Caughlin and her husband Thom Bush, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours due to COVID-19. Private interment will be at Girard Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, Inc., 525 Main Street East, Girard, Pa.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, 9920 Meadville Rd., Cranesville, PA 16410.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
