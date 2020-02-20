|
Clarice (Dash) Galvin, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Clarice was born on January 15, 1927, in Erie, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Marion (Froess) Dash, sister Arlene Russell of Erie, and brother Robert of Oakland, California. Clarice was married to Ralph Galvin, who also preceded her in death. Clarice and Ralph had four children Patrick, Deborah and Staci, who also preceded Clarice in death, along with nephew Tim Russel.
She is survived by her son Kevin Galvin (Marlene) of Indian Trail, N.C., niece Susan Sampsell of Erie, nephew Christopher Russell of Lakeside, Ariz., son-in-law Mark Fainstein (Deborah) of Erie, and grandchildren Dana Copeland of Erie, Tara McQuaid of Tennessee, Lindsay Munn of Indian Trail, N.C. and Laura Sullivan of West End, N.C. Clarice is also survived by her great-grandchildren Lillian, Eli, Nora and Cypress.
Clarice worked as a homemaker raising her four children. Clarice went to work after her children were grown at the Recorder of Deeds office for Erie County for many years until her retirement. Clarice and family resided in their home in west Millcreek until August of 2015. Clarice then moved to Sarah Reed Senior Living until her passing.
Clarice was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church for many years while she resided in Millcreek. She and her husband Ralph did volunteer work for Meals on Wheels and also drove cancer patients for them to receive treatments during their retirement years.
Friends may call at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, Pa., on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be made to Sarah Reed Senior Living.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 20, 2020