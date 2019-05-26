Home

Clay Joseph Mennecke, age 59, of Edinboro, passed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.

Clay was born in Erie, on May 16, 1959, the son of the late David Carl and Madeline Black Mennecke.

Clay spent his childhood in Pennsylvania and California, and returned to Pennsylvania as a young man. He was a contractor in the Northeast and Erie area, and later he worked at Bay View Forge and Edinboro University.

Clay was a man of many talents and interests, and chose to excel at whatever task he tried. As a dedicated member of Abate, Clay served as Sargent of Arms for 17 years and was among the organizers of the first Roar on the Shore. Clay was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as playing softball, target shooting, and riding ATVs. Clay was a member of the Albion Assemble of God Church for several years.

In recent years, Clay dedicated his life to ministering to others.

In addition to his parents, a brother Michael, a sister Kalina, his son Chuck, a niece Tanya, a nephew Brandon, and his brother-in-law Gene, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Christine Mennecke, his previous wife Debi Mennecke, and as well as four brothers Eric (Angel), Walter (Tammy), Colin (Jennifer), and Cody (Regina), and two sisters Tina Gordon and Delarene Weiss (Fred).

A Memorial Service will be held at the Albion Assembly of God Church, 11311 Route 18, Albion, Pa. on June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

All arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019
