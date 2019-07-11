Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
The Federated Church
11995 Main St
East Springfield, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
The Federated Church
11995 Main St
East Springfield, PA
View Map
Clayton Cookie Schulze


1928 - 2019
Clayton "Cookie" Schulze, age 90, of Albion, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Erie, on August 4, 1928, a son of the late Walter and Selma Depew Schulze.

He attended Burns Elementary, was a 1948 graduate of Millcreek High School, and attended Lakewood College.

Cookie served in the U.S. Army. He worked on bridges much of his career. He would say he was only "retired about for 10 days" his whole life. Cookie owned and operated American Chloride in McKean for over 15 years, Corry Bridge & Supply Company for 20 years and went on to Hobo Bridge Construction.

He loved a challenge and believed he could "make something better," if he saw a problem he always wanted to fix it. That is what he ran his last campaign on with this year for County Council. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of The Federated Church.

In addition to his parents, Cookie was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Miller Schulze; a son, Wade Schulze; a grandson, Race Schulze; and his brother, Richard Schulze.

He is survived by two sons, Jeff Schulze of Tennessee and Todd Schulze of Florida; a brother, Donald Schulze; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Friends may call at The Federated Church, 11995 Main St., East Springfield, PA 16411, tomorrow, Friday, July 12th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at noon with Pastor Ed Huntley officiating.

Burial will be at Springfield Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 11, 2019
