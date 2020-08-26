CledaRose (Salvaggio) Kownacki, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 22, 1935 in Arma, Kansas, a daughter of the late Dominic and Mary (Verga) Salvaggio.
CledaRose graduated from Strong Vincent High School, before working for many years at General Telephone as an operator. Cleda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking big Italian dinners, cookie making, and she was always willing to help others.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. Kownacki.
Cleda will be sadly missed by her brother, Santo Salvaggio, and her sons Lawrence (Gretchen), Charles (Lana) and Timothy (Patty). She is further survived by her grandchildren, Christine (Sean) Breski, Dominic (Andrea) Kownacki, Drew Kownacki, Alexander Kownacki, Emilee Kownacki, Hanna Kownacki and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Myla.
Friends are invited to call on the family, Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie. Inurnment will be private in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.