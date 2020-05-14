|
Clemens C. "Clem" Buseck, age 85, of Erie passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Erie on March 29, 1935, a son of the late Donald and Margaret (Gleeson) Buseck.
Born in the midst of the Great Depression, and after the death of an infant brother, his mother often told her "Clemmy" that his birth brought joy back into their lives. The youngest of five sons with two younger sisters, he distinguished himself early with remarkable artistic ability.
After graduating from Strong Vincent High School in 1954, Clem enlisted in the U.S. Army. Upon his return, he studied art under Joseph Plavcan at Erie Technical School and was part of a team headed by Don Larson that created the mosaics at the entrance to the Erie Zoo.
After studying at the Manhattan Institute of Art in New York City, he returned to Erie and married Mary "Carol" Becker. He continued his studies at Columbus College of Art and Design. Returning to Erie, he worked as a designer at Marx Toys, then as a commercial artist at the Erie Times for 30 years until his retirement in 2000.
At the urging of Charles Kennedy of Erie's Burleigh Society, he created his masterpiece, a portrait of the great African-American composer, Harry T. Burleigh. This work was unveiled during a performance of Burleigh's music by the Erie Philharmonic.
Clem was a member of the Family Worship Center in Erie. He took his role as spiritual head of the household very seriously. He prayed daily for his wife and children and he loved to study Scripture. His favorite topic of conversation, whether speaking to relatives, acquaintances, and often strangers, was "The Baptism of the Holy Spirit."
Clem was unapologetic in his beliefs. He had a gift of sharing his faith in such an engaging way that those whose lives he touched were truly impacted.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Richard, Douglas, William and an infant brother, Thomas Buseck.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary "Carol" (Becker) Buseck; his children Barbara MacFarland, husband Richard, and children Hailey, Kyle and Emily; Jennie von Buseck; Craig von Buseck and children Aaron, David and Margo; Scott von Buseck; Dawn Buseck and children Abigail, Hannah and Jackson; Sean Buseck and son, Isaak; Erin Buseck and children Torey, Kaidyn and Braylon "Bo". Clem is also survived by his siblings Margaret "Peggy" Zurawski, husband Edward, and Donna Buseck, and a sister-in-law, Sally Buseck.
The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, and particularly the caregivers on Unit D for their loving care for our father, especially in the midst of this pandemic. We will always be grateful.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the resident activity fund at the Erie Soldiers & Sailors Home or the Erie City Mission.
