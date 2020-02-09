|
|
Clement Sybyl , age 62, of Erie died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born June 11, 1957 in Erie and for many years was part of the Barber National Institute's family.
He worked as an assembler in their workshop and was an expert of all sports, and an enthusiast of EVERYTHING PITTSBURGH. You would never catch him wearing anything but Pittsburgh sports teams clothing. He loved watching Steelers football and was also known as a "Ladies' Man" and loved chocolate milkshakes.
His very best friends were those he saw every day at his Journey's Day Program, his family at Oakland Street, and his best buddie, Burlie. His death will be felt by many.
Besides his many friends, Clem also is survived by a brother, Mark Sybyl.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at which time funeral services will be held. Private burial will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Pl. Erie, PA 16507.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020