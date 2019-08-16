|
|
Clementine Ann (Danowski) Horton, passed peacefully at her home in Apex, N.C., surrounded by family, Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Clementine was born on March 12, 1936 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Romald and Sophie (Burenko) Danowski. She lost her mother at the age of 4, and was lovingly raised by her grandparents Mike and Mary Burenko. Her Uncle Walter and Aunt Irene Burenko and the Ropelewski family were very special in her life.
Clementine attended St. Anne's Parochial School and graduated from East High School in 1954.
She married the love of her life, Alfred E. Horton, on July 3, 1958, in Elizabeth City, N.C. They raised their family in Virginia Beach,Va., until they relocated to Mayville, N.Y. in 1974. Clementine was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic Charities, VFW and American Legion. Clemmy's Booth became a favorite at the church's annual Christmas bazaar. In 1991, she relocated to North Carolina where she made her home with her daughter Tina, son-in-law Roger and their children Jeffrey and Jennifer. She was a volunteer at Dorcas Ministries for 24 years, sharing her joy and love of helping others. She knew she received just as much as she gave.
There were two constants in Clementine's life: loving and giving. She was a devoted wife, mom, and Nana. She gave selflessly, cared deeply for family, friends, and random people she met in the grocery line. She was just fun to be around. She loved to dance (polka!), sing, and laugh. To describe her as out-going and friendly would be an understatement--except when it came to playing Scrabble.
Clementine has now joined her beloved husband Alfred, who passed in 1983. She will be missed forever by her children: Christina (Roger) Fowler, Alfred L. (Dorota) Horton, Cynthia (Shawn) McKane, Daniel (Elizabeth) Horton, god-daughter Darlene (Jim) Davis; seven grandchildren whom she adored: Jennifer (Mark) Patterson, Jeffrey (Melvin Gray) Fowler, Megan, Patrick and Parker Horton, Miranda Jo McKane, Alexander Horton and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
The three siblings would like to acknowledge our sister Tina and her family's loving, patient care of Mom. We are eternally grateful.
At Clementine's insistence, there will not be a service or visitation. She requested, if so moved, that monetary donations be made to Dorcas Ministries so that more good works may be accomplished. 185 High House Road, Cary, N.C., or online at https://dorcascary.org/.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2019