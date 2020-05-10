|
Clementine (Wise) Hund, age 83, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born on January 23, 1937, in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.
Clementine, affectionately known as "Nana," spent the better years of her life raising her siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed taking care of kids and previously operated a daycare with her daughter, Jody. Most importantly, Nana will be remembered for her undying love and dedication to her family.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Hoover; and her brother, James Wise.
Survivors include her daughter, Jody Maphis and her partner, Dave Leising; her daughter, Michelle Bigelow and her husband, Richard; her son, James Maphis and his partner, Leann Stahlman; her granddaughter, Amanda Maphis and her husband, Nelson Rosa; two additional grandchildren, Jimmy and Maxx; four great-grandchildren, Austin, Annah, Emma and Sophia; and her sister, JoAnn Wise of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Due to current COVID-19 travel restrictions, the family has decided to postpone any services for Nana until a later time when the family can all gather as she would have hoped for. All arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020