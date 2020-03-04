|
Clifford A. Moon, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home.
He was born in Ellwood City, Pa., on September 19, 1934, a son of the late Daniel E. and Edith V. Eaton Moon.
He attended Millcreek High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army in October 1954 and serving our country both in active duty and also in the U.S. Army Reserves PA Military District.
He worked as a foreman for the Millcreek Township Streets Department, having worked for more than 30 years retiring in 1996.
He was a volunteer for the West Lake Fire Department for over 54 years and was the Chief and Assistant Chief of the Fire Department. He also volunteered with the Erie County Firefighters and was the Treasurer for several years.
Cliff was very involved in the American Legion Post # 773 and was the Commander, Judge Advocate, Finance Officer, was a member of the Honor Guard and the Voiture 846 of Society 40/8.
Cliff belonged to the Sportsmen's Athletic Club, Moose Lodge 66 and the Siebuerger Club. He was also a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn Moon and his wife Pauline, as well as Robert Moon. Additionally, two nephews, Matthew and Dennis Moon have preceded Cliff in death.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kathryn E. Moon, whom he married on October 26, 1956, along with their four children, Dean R. (Audrey) Moon, George D. Moon and James P. Moon (Mary), all of Erie and Carol A. (Mike) Moon of North East, Pa., four grandchildren, Meghan Moon, Halle (Ryan) Katen, James and Joseph Moon, and three great-grandchildren, Rynette, Hadley and Anna Rae.
Cliff is further survived by a brother, Louis (Margie) Moon of Scottsdale, Ariz., his sister, Wilma (Larry) Jayjohn, two sisters-in-law, Kathryn A. Moon and Suzanne Bland and a brother-in-law, John Millman.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Reverend Robert Lewis officiating.
Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens, with full military honors presented by the American Legion Post #773 Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16505 or to the Westlake Fire Department, 3762 West Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020