Clifford Lyles, age 76, of Erie, Pa., passed away surrounded by family on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born in Houston, Miss. on March 18, 1944 to the late Lois Crockett Lyles and Andrew Lyles, Sr.
He moved to Erie in his early teens. He was a 1963 graduate of Academy High School. Cliff was a lifelong die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was employed at General Electric, Lord Corp., Carlisle, and he eventually retired as a foreman from General Electric. He was a member of several local social clubs where many friends were made. He was a longtime dedicated member and trustee of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. He showed his love for his church through his faithful work as the van ministry chair and diligent upkeep of the church.
He was preceded in death by brother, Andrew Lyles, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria "Faye" Summerville Lyles, his stepmother, Ms. Aletha Lyles, of Houston, Miss., his children, Lois "Dee Dee" (Randy) Hargrove, of Henderson, N.C., Charmalene "Nell" (Rev. Derrick) Ulmer, of Pittsburgh, Pa., Clifford (Deborah) Lyles, Jr., of Oxford, N.C., Tremayne "Troy" Summerville, and Tanisha Morgan. He also helped raise his nephew, Shawn Summerville, of Valencia, Pa., and niece, Latia Summerville. He is further survived by his siblings, Evangelist Andrea Lyles Clark, of Atlanta, Ga., Rev. Anthony Lyles, of Grand Rapids, Mich., Aaron (Nancy) Lyles, of Ypsilanti, Mich., Alma "Michi" Lyles (Michael) Brings, of Menomonee Falls, Wis., Alton (Diane) Lyles, of Houston, Miss., and Bobby Crawford, of Indianapolis, Ind.; his grandchildren, Tamika, Cassandra, Sha'Rhea, Jameel, ShaKeema, Destini, Sydonia, Aeryk, Derrian, Jessica, and Alexi; great grandchildren, Ja'Shaun, Davinity, Kayana, Vivian, Da'Myni, and Kayden; God-children, Stephany Jones, Terrika Tate (Charlie), and BJ Griffin, Jr.; as well as Minnie Stovall Lyles, best friend, Danny Nicholson, Jimmy Fowler, James Reid, James McDonald, and Beary Clark and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Coffee, Coke, and Loco also known as "The Boys," his pups, will miss him as well.
Viewing hours will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., the funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. All services will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 160 West 20th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Because of Covid, you will be able to view the funeral service at 11 a.m. on the Antioch Church Facebook page if you request to be a friend by Friday. You may also tune in on Facebook to Tanisha J Morgan's watch party. At the service, all Covid guidelines will be followed. Everyone attending the service in person must wear a mask.
Arrangements are under the care of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
