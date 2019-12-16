Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Clifford P. Campbell

Clifford P. Campbell Obituary
Clifford P. Campbell, 71 of Springboro, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Meadville Medical Center, following an extended illness.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main St. East, Girard. Services will be held there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Divine officiating.

Burial will be in the Beaver Center Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 16, 2019
