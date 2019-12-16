|
Clifford P. Campbell, 71 of Springboro, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Meadville Medical Center, following an extended illness.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main St. East, Girard. Services will be held there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Divine officiating.
Burial will be in the Beaver Center Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 16, 2019