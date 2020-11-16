1/1
Clifton F. "Bud" Bemis Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton F. "Bud" Bemis, Jr., age 95, of North East, went to be with his Lord and Savior and was met at the gates of heaven by his pet companion Snoopy on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 11, 1925 in Springcreek, Pa., the son of the late Clifton F. Bemis, Sr. and Fern (Bemis) Finn.

Clifton was formerly employed by Electric Materials as a foreman for 37 years and also worked at the 76 Service Plaza in North East. He was an active and founding member of the Orchard Beach Assembly Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and knife collecting.

Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Archie, Robert and Lee Finn; and a sister, Ruth Osheck.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sonja Ann (Swanson) Bemis, whom he married on April 24, 1958; daughters, Donna Marie Hubler (Bryan) of Erie, Nancy Sue Guckes (Richard) of Harborcreek, Fern Ann Stiffler (Scott) of Wattsburg and Angelica Joy Bemis (Kyle) of North East; a sister, Joyce Thompson of North East; grandchildren, Michele, Jennifer, Timothy, Heather, Joanne, Frances, Charles and Elizabeth; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with full COVID-19 safety measures being observed. Officiating the service is Rev. Jim Thompson.

Private burial will be held at West Mina Cemetery. Memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved