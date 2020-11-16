Clifton F. "Bud" Bemis, Jr., age 95, of North East, went to be with his Lord and Savior and was met at the gates of heaven by his pet companion Snoopy on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 11, 1925 in Springcreek, Pa., the son of the late Clifton F. Bemis, Sr. and Fern (Bemis) Finn.
Clifton was formerly employed by Electric Materials as a foreman for 37 years and also worked at the 76 Service Plaza in North East. He was an active and founding member of the Orchard Beach Assembly Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and knife collecting.
Clifton was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Archie, Robert and Lee Finn; and a sister, Ruth Osheck.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sonja Ann (Swanson) Bemis, whom he married on April 24, 1958; daughters, Donna Marie Hubler (Bryan) of Erie, Nancy Sue Guckes (Richard) of Harborcreek, Fern Ann Stiffler (Scott) of Wattsburg and Angelica Joy Bemis (Kyle) of North East; a sister, Joyce Thompson of North East; grandchildren, Michele, Jennifer, Timothy, Heather, Joanne, Frances, Charles and Elizabeth; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with full COVID-19 safety measures being observed. Officiating the service is Rev. Jim Thompson.
Private burial will be held at West Mina Cemetery. Memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
