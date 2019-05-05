Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Girard , OH
View Map
Interment
Thursday, May 9, 2019
St. John Cemetery
Clotilde Vargas Novak Obituary
Clotilde Vargas Novak, 90, of Stevens, Pa., passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Gardens of Stevens. She was born in Dallas, Texas to the late Luis and Clotilde Rivera Vargas. She was the wife of the late Steve Novak who passed away in 1999.

She was a graduate of Lake Erie College with a Master's in education. She was last employed in the Erie School District and previously as a secretary by Van Air in Lake City, Pa.

Clotilde was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ephrata, Pa., and was previously a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Girard, Pa. She was an associate member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of NWPA, a member of the American Legion Post 494, the AMVETS Post 136, and the International Association of Accessibility Professionals. A veteran, she served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict.

Clotilde volunteered with the Shriners Hospital in Erie, the Butterfly House in Hershey, Pa., and was a volunteer religious education teacher in Erie and Ephrata. She was an avid reader.

Survivors include two daughters, Martina L. Janke (Mark) of Denver, Pa., and Monica S. Adams (Dale) of Charlestown, W.V.; one son, Mark S. Novak of Haltom City, Texas; one sister, Carmen Littleton of Irving, Texas; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church in Girard at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the Girard American Legion Post 494.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019
