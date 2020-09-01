Cloyed A. Dana, 84, formerly of Albion, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Rolling Fields Nursing Home in Conneautville.
He was born on December 3, 1935 in Meadville, Pa., a son of the late Allen C. and Thora Mae (Mosher) Dana.
Cloyed graduated from Albion High School. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korea and Vietnam Wars, retiring from the Air Force after 20 years of service. He then worked at several local hardware stores around the Albion area. Cloyed was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Albion, the Albion Area Lions Club, the Cherry Hill Grange and the Elk Valley Grange. Cloyed was active in his church, the Albion Food Pantry and the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed airplanes, cars, taking pictures and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, a sister, Caroline Shady, and a brother-in-law, Melvin Case.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lela "Jeanette" (Reynolds) Dana, a son, Steven Dana and his wife, Velvet, of Beaver Center, two daughters, Kathy Cowger and her husband Daryl, and Kris Fausnaught and her husband Mick, all of Albion. He is further survived by a sister, Phyliss Case of Fairview Township, and a brother-in-law, Andrew Shady of South Carolina. Also surviving are five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Strict CDC guidelines of limiting the number of people, wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed. A private funeral service will be held. The public is invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. at Albion Cemetery. Burial with full military honors will also be held. The family will then have a luncheon at the Albion VFW pavilion.
Memorials may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 136 East State Street, Albion, PA 16401. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com
