Coletta M. (Stokes) Pierson, 91, of Wesleyville, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was born in Erie, on January 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Leo and Lenore (Basel) Stokes.
Coletta was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church and retired from St. James School Cafeteria after 20 years of service. She was a graduate of Wesleyville High School and a member of the Siebenbuerger Club and JFK Senior Center. Coletta was also an avid golfer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert Pierson and a son, Terry Pierson.
Coletta is survived by her sons, Tom Pierson and Tim Pierson, three grandchildren, Robert Pierson (Jennifer) of Boston, Brian Pierson of Boston, and Jennifer Russell (Brian) of Cincinnati, and great-grandchildren, Oliver and Grace Russell, and Ava and Andrew Pierson. She is also survived by her special friends, Jackie, David, Norma, Ann, and Mary.
A public memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date this year. Due to the current pandemic, the family is having a private funeral service. Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James School 2602 Buffalo Rd Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020