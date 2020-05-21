Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Konkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Donna (McBride) Konkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Donna (McBride) Konkel Obituary
Colleen Donna (McBride) Konkel, 58, of Chelmsford, Mass., formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

She was the beloved wife of the late Brian Aubrey Konkel.

She was born in Long Island, New York, on June 19, 1961, and was the only daughter of the late Donald and Theresa (McConville) McBride.

Colleen attended Hauppauge High School and Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts from 1979–1982, where she met her dearest husband of 29 years. For numerous years, Colleen was a Home Mortgage Consultant. Colleen organized many summer-time family reunion camping weekends. She loved decorating her kitchens in duck décor, and most recently joined a book club.

Colleen is survived by her children: Kerri Konkel of Erie, Pa. and Brendan Konkel of Catasauqua, Pa.; her brothers and their spouses: Donald McBride, Daniel McBride, Douglas McBride and Christopher McBride; and several nieces and nephews.

Colleen was preceded in death by her brother, Michael McBride

Colleen is finally at peace.

A Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Colleen will eventually be placed next to Brian at the St. Gregory Cemetery in North East, Pa. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -