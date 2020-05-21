|
Colleen Donna (McBride) Konkel, 58, of Chelmsford, Mass., formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.
She was the beloved wife of the late Brian Aubrey Konkel.
She was born in Long Island, New York, on June 19, 1961, and was the only daughter of the late Donald and Theresa (McConville) McBride.
Colleen attended Hauppauge High School and Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts from 1979–1982, where she met her dearest husband of 29 years. For numerous years, Colleen was a Home Mortgage Consultant. Colleen organized many summer-time family reunion camping weekends. She loved decorating her kitchens in duck décor, and most recently joined a book club.
Colleen is survived by her children: Kerri Konkel of Erie, Pa. and Brendan Konkel of Catasauqua, Pa.; her brothers and their spouses: Donald McBride, Daniel McBride, Douglas McBride and Christopher McBride; and several nieces and nephews.
Colleen was preceded in death by her brother, Michael McBride
Colleen is finally at peace.
A Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Colleen will eventually be placed next to Brian at the St. Gregory Cemetery in North East, Pa. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2020