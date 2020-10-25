1/1
Colleen M. (McCarthy) Montour
1940 - 2020
Colleen M. (McCarthy) Montour, age 80, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

She was born in Erie, Pa., on February 8, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Mildred Ray McCarthy.

Colleen enjoyed playing bingo as well as going to garage sales. She was a lifetime member of the Slovak National, as well as a member of Corry Central Labor Club.

Along with her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her two sisters Carol Oleski and Sandra McCarthy, and two grandsons John R. Bellotti III and Michael C. McElhinney.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years John Montour, six children Robert Fetzner (Kim), Susan Russell (John), Robyn Nye (Dave), Daniel Fetzner (Rose), Threasa McElhinney (Mark), and Tracy Williams (Phillip Anderson), 26 grandchildren, and 56 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call the Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to the Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Erie Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
26
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
