Colter Benjamin Sandberg


2019 - 2019
Colter Benjamin Sandberg Obituary
Colter Benjamin Sandberg was born on July 5, 2019 and passed on to heaven later on Friday, July 5, 2019 at UPMC Magee Hospital. He was born to Tabetha Raye Houser and Gaven Erick Sandberg, of North East.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Sabrina Marie Houser and paternal great-grandparents, Russel and Margaret Houser.

He is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Doug and Bobbi Doerr of Harborcreek and Raymond and Shawmarie Houser of Westfield; paternal grandparents, Erick and Cammy Sandberg of Jamestown, N.Y.; maternal great-grandparents, Curt and Debbie Coburn of Ripley; paternal great-grandparents, Steve and Pat Sandberg of Jamestown and William and Darla VanStry of Jamestown; aunts and uncles, Rory and Rachael Houser, Samantha and Andrew See, Ryan and Amber Houser, Gabrielle Sandberg, and Stephanie Bell; also several cousins, great-cousins, and great-aunts and great-uncles.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 9, 2019
