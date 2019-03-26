Concetta "Connie" Antonucci, of Erie, formerly of Lancaster, Pa., passed quietly, in the waiting arms of the Lord, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Connie was born on February 15, 1924, to the late Salvatore and Sarah "Rosa" Castrogiovanni (nee Pagliaro).



Concetta was raised in her early years in South Philadelphia, before her family bought a farm in Bucks County. She moved back to South Philadelphia with her family after graduating high school at Fallsington High School in Bucks County. During World War II, Connie worked at the Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia, where she made bullets and other ammunition for our troops overseas. After the war was over, she pursued a career in retail, where she designed and made bridal gowns. She worked at John Wanamaker Department Store, Gimbels, and Sears. She was very passionate about sewing, making all of her granddaughters' clothes when they were younger. She was most talented spending countless hours in the kitchen, cooking all of her favorite Italian dishes, cookies, and desserts for her family.



Connie met her husband Dominic and together they were married almost 50 years. They continued to live in South Philadelphia before moving to the suburbs of Philadelphia, called Upper Darby. Connie and Dominic had two sons Carl and Richard.



Along with her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic, her four brothers, James, Angelo, Joseph, and Anthony, and one sister, Frances.



She leaves behind a beautiful family of two sons, Carl (Susan) and Richard (Patty), five grandchildren, Michele Brown (Adam), Dawn Smith (Jason), Kristin Gregory (Donnie), Laura Antonucci, and Danielle Antonucci, and six great-grandchildren, Dominic, Delaney, Landon, Maddox, Chase, and Emerson.



Her granddaughters and great-grandchildren were the absolute love of her life, where she left an indelible and everlasting mark on their lives. She will be very sorely missed, and remain in the hearts of her family.



Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, PA 16502, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m., and further visitation will be held at Epiphany Church in Philadelphia, Pa., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Burial will be at Saint Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa.



In lieu of flowers, send donations to the , , and the ASPCA.



