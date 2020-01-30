|
Concetta M. "Connie" (Bruno) Ratajczak, age 87, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, at Forestview, on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Erie, on February 21, 1932, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Luchetta) Bruno.
Connie approached everything in her life with kindness, loyalty and her warm smile. She had the ability to make every person in a room feel special and loved. Her infectious laugh was memorable to all who met her.
One of her greatest joys in life was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was so proud of her family and provided them with unconditional love and prayers. Connie adored her grandkids and she was such an important part of their lives, both near and far, whether it was shopping and dinner dates, adventurous road trips, long distance calls, or attending all their activities, she was truly their number one fan.
Connie lived life to the fullest. She had loyal friendships that spanned decades, from her card club girls, to weekly golf leagues, to her faith community at Our Lady of Peace Church, where she was a member of the prayer shawl ministry. When she wasn't spending time with family and friends, you could find her knitting her famous slippers for her loved ones, cooking delicious Italian meals such as homemade manicotti and famous "knot" cookies, or listening to Frank Sinatra music.
Connie was an avid supporter of the local arts community. She was a season ticket holder to both the Erie Playhouse and Philharmonic, which she loved to attend with her late husband, her grandchildren and her dear friend, Linda Drake.
In addition to all Connie's contributions to her family, friends, community and faith, she was also a longstanding, devoted employee of Green Tree Press, where she worked full time until she was 78 years old. As in all aspects of her life, she made incredibly strong connections and friendships at GTP and her co-workers were another extension of her family.
Connie's warm heart and inclusive spirit were contagious. She always brought out the best qualities in those around her, inspiring people to see the world through her compassionate eyes. Her generous spirit will continue to live on through all of those she touched in her long, beautiful life.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Hubert Ratajczak, and two brothers, Ralph and Mickey Bruno.
Survivors include one daughter, Gail A. Komora and her husband Chris of Erie, one son, Gary C. Ratajczak and his wife Meredith of York, S.C., four grandchildren, Caitlin Engler and her husband Tim, Brittany Komora, Dan Ratajczak and Elizabeth Ratajczak, one great-grandson, Cole Engler, and her brother, James Bruno of Springfield, Pa. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend services there Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Mark C. Hoffman presiding. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Emmaus Ministries, 345 East 9th St., Erie, PA 16503, Shriners Hospital, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 30, 2020