Connie A. McGregor Pollard Alexander, 88, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Erie, on June 13, 1930, the daughter of the late Newman L. McGregor Sr. and Frieda E. Simpson McGregor.



Connie and her husband John co-owned Alexander's Arco Service Station in Lawrence Park for many years. She enjoyed reading, cooking and having family gatherings. Connie was a beautiful, thoughtful, loving and compassionate person. She was always there for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and going on vacations with her husband John and definitely had a flare for style. She truly loved being with her family, was loved by so many and her friends could always count on her.



She will be deeply missed by her children, Connie Vinopal of Erie, Fred H. Pollard Jr. (Elizabeth) of North East, Pa., Joyce Wyant of Erie, and Robin Slubowski (Michael) of Erie.



Her grandchildren include Micki Mello Loringer (Daniel), Darled Keith Jr. (Barbara), Robin Sue Cody, Daney Wyant, John Wyant (Nikki), Tami Wyant, Candy Wyant, Joe Omniewski, Lisa Winstead (Mark), and Fred J. Pollard, and her loving niece June Keep, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. She is also survived by her brothers, Rev. John F. McGregor (Peggy) of Bastrop, La., and Newman L. McGregor Jr. (Nancy) of Ocala, Fla.



Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years John R. Alexander, and her former husband Fred H. Pollard Sr., her beloved daughter Sandra "Sandi" Rogers (on March 16, 2019) and sisters Norma Kindle Keep and June DeFonsey, and brothers Richard McGregor Sr. and Rudolph Novotny, and grandson Fred Wyant Sr.



Connie will be forever missed by her family and her smile will never be forgotten. "We love you so much Mama/Grandmama."



Rev. Dr. Anthony Alleruzzo, from St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, presided over a private family prayer blessing.



There will be a private memorial service for the family and no calling hours will be observed. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling arrangements.



