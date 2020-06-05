Connie E. Sinden
1952 - 2020
Connie E. Sinden, age 67, of North East, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1952, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late George and Helen (Luke) Sinden.

She graduated from Sherman Central School and was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North East. Connie was employed by Welch Foods in North East for 49 years. Connie loved spending time baking and making special treats for her nieces and nephews. She also loved her cats, Pumpkin and Buttons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Sinden; and two infant nephews, Robert Thomas Sinden and Matthew James Sinden.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Sinden (Linda) of North East; nephews and nieces, Kevin Sinden (Heather), Crystal Sinden Hadaway (Brian), Sarah Sinden, Robert Sinden Jr., Gordon Hadaway, Lois Hadaway, Maverick Sinden and Jayden Sinden; special aunt, Nancy Luke; and cousin, Judy Graham; as well as many other wonderful cousins.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Private interment will be held at Quincy Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 30 Clinton Street, North East, Pa., or to the charity of one's choice.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
