Connie Jo Summerville Hewitt
Connie Jo Summerville Hewitt, age 63, of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Erie, Pa., on April 11, 1957, a daughter of James R. Summerville of Blountville, Tenn., and the late Donna Thornton Summerville.

Connie was a 1975 graduate of McDowell High School. She enjoyed helping people. She was a good mother who loved her children. She also loved her dogs, Brook and Wyatt.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mason Hewitt, III on January 28, 1996 and a son, Cody Hewitt.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her children, Emalene Hewitt and Trevor Hewitt, both of Erie, two brothers, Al Summerville and Randy Summerville, both of Pennsylvania, a sister, Chris, of Massachusetts, and a dear aunt, Gerri Coy of Homer City, Pa. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
