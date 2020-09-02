1/2
Connie L. (Belanger) Calvey
1947 - 2020
Connie L. (Belanger) Calvey, 73, of Girard, joined her husband, John Calvey in heaven, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Sarah Reed Senior Living, after a brief illness.

She was the first-born daughter of Leta M. (Mohr) Belanger and the late Paul L. Belanger, on January 25, 1947.

Connie graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1964. Following high school she studied education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She worked at the current Spectrum Control in Erie before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1969. She served as a Class A Photographers Mate at the photo lab, with Fleet Air in Barbers Point, Hawaii. While serving in Hawaii, she met and married the love of her life, Army Sergeant John M. Calvey. Connie was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1971. They traveled extensively in the U.S. and Germany during John's continued service.

Upon returning from Germany, Connie and John returned to Cincinnati where he had previously served as a recruiter. Connie was employed as a Telephone Operator at Cincinnati Bell for several years before returning to Girard where she has resided since. While in Cincinnati Connie converted to the Catholic faith she shared with her husband.

Connie was a sports enthusiast her whole life. She was voted most school spirit in her senior year at RAUHS. She was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and Duke basketball. However, the great joy of her life was her grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandson, Nicholas Calvey.

Connie will be greatly missed by her family: her mother, Leta Belanger of Girard; son, Paul Edward Calvey of Medina, Ohio; sisters, Linda Knapp (Frank) of W. Springfield and Paula Belanger (Norman Sevcik) of Wexford; grandchildren, Brianna, Jacob and Emma Calvey; nephews, Bill Fails (Jen), Mike Fails (Andrea), and Tim Fails (Jen); niece, Hope Hanisek; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call on Friday, September 4th from 2 p.m. until the time of Prayer Service at 5 p.m. at the Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. E., Girard, followed by full military honors. CDC Covid guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Families of the Wounded Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23113, or to the Wounded Warrior Foundation, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
SEP
4
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
