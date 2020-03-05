|
|
Connie L. Craig, age 64, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, on April 1, 1955, a daughter of the late Charles and Ella Mae Bashline Craig.
Connie graduated from McDowell High School and then went on to work at Heatron for 42years.
She was a member of the Elks Lodge #67.
Connie was a very social person who loved spending time with her friends. She enjoyed anything that had to do with the sun, sand and water, especially boating. Connie enjoyed trips to the casino and looked forward to her "birthday" trip every year, where she enjoyed homemade sandwiches and Mic Ultra.
She is survived by a brother, Charles "Rick" Craig and his wife Debbie; daughter, Julie Reigle and her husband Chuck; nephew, Brian Craig and his wife Angela; niece, Jessica Craig; two grandchildren, Chuckie and Hope; and her best friends, Becky Irish, Wendy Seib and Debi Rupp. She is further survived by her dog, Sammy; and her family at Heatron that she had the pleasure of working with for so many years.
Connie was loved by many all of whom will miss her dearly.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until a time of sharing at 8:00 p.m. The Elks Lodge will have a service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or to the Lake Shore Fire Department, 5310 W. Lake Road #2869, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020