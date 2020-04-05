|
|
Connie R. Yeager, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born in Erie, on November 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Harmon and Catherine (Volker) Confer.
Connie was a graduate of Academy High School and St. Vincent School of Nursing. She worked as a Register Nurse in Washington, D.C. and later at Hamot Hospital for 30 years until her retirement.
She enjoyed going to the Glenwood YMCA, playing golf, square dancing and camping. She like to crochet and was a good embroider.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband James D. Yeager in 1986 and a longtime companion Donald "Doc" MacMurdo.
She is survived by her children Michael Yeager of Cleveland, Ohio and Pamela Szczesny (Richard) of North East and a granddaughter Sara Szczesny of North East.
Services and burial at Calvary Cemetery are private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.
Connie's family would like to thank Independence Court and Asera Care Hospice for their wonderful care.
Memorials may be made to ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020