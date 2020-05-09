|
Conrad Friedman, age 81, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home, with loved ones. He was born in Erie, Pa., on March 10, 1939, to Irving and Elizabeth Friedman.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ardella Friedman; his children, Laura Noble and her husband Mike, Scott Friedman, Erick Friedman and wife Laura, and Douglas Friedman and wife Tara; as well as his grandchildren, Brittney and Jenna VanTassell, Audrey and Mason Friedman, and Derick, Davin, and Peyton Friedman; and great-grandchildren, Weston and Broden; his siblings, Adelle Davis and Donald Friedman; and many nieces and nephews.
Conrad was a U.S. Veteran, serving in the Army from 1956-1960. He was an employee of American Sterilizer for 35 years and he enjoyed the outdoors—hunting, fishing, camping, and horseback riding. He was a member of American Legion Post 381, and he loved watching Westerns, telling ridiculous jokes, and spending time with his family—especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Burton Friedman.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be conducted on Monday at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford, Pa. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Erie, Pa. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 9, 2020