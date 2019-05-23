|
|
Conrad W. Diehl, 92, of Millcreek, passed away after a short illness, peacefully, in his home, on May 21st, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in East Girard, Pa., on July 26th, 1926, a son of the late Matthew and Amarette (Coleman) Diehl.
Conrad was a 1944 graduate of Academy High School and retired after working for the Erie Housing Authority after 40-plus years. Conrad served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII and the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Besides his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Audrey T. (Rice) Diehl.
He is survived by a son Mark Diehl (Roxanne) and a stepson Terry Morgan, two granddaughters Jodie Diehl and Elizabeth Towns (Steven), two step-grandchildren Sylvia Kinsey (Sheen) and Tyler Morgan, and great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, on Friday, May 24th from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Saturday, May 25th at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 23, 2019