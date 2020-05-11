|
Constance Ann (Hafel) Damore, age 77, passed away on May 3, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1942 in Titusville, Pa.
Constance graduated from North Clarion High School in 1960-61. She graduated from Aura Sears Beauty Academy in 1964 and owned Coiffures by Connie Beauty Salon. She later worked at the Erie County Courthouse, where she retired in 2004. Constance was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church.
Constance is survived by her sister, Marlene Hafel; brothers, Karl Hafel and John Brisley; sons, Robert (Kelley) Damore Jr. and J. Patrick (Angie) Damore; daughter, Elizabeth (Edward) Klobusnik; grandchildren, Tony, Anna, Danny, Chelsea, Kaitlyn, Braddock, Torry, Alexander, Edward Jr., Mike and Kelly, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Francis Hafel and her brother, James Hafel.
There will be a mass held in her honor at Our Lady of Peace Church on May 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. for her family. There will also be a live viewing available for those who cannot attend at OLP.org and on Our Lady of Peace Facebook page.
Arrangements entrusted to Askins Funeral Cremation Services.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 11, 2020