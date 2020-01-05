|
|
Constance Bostwick Peterson, 80, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her residence in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born January 28, 1939, the daughter of Douglas and Virginia Barrante Bostwick.
She graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School, Girard, in 1956 and received her RN degree at Bellevue Hospital, New York City, N.Y.
She joined the Air Force Reserves and her unit was activated in 1968. While serving, she met and married her husband, Paul Peterson on January 28, 1977.
After leaving the Air Force in 1979, they resided in Oklahoma, California, Arizona, and Texas. Upon retirement, they traveled the country in their RV.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and stepson, Steve Peterson.
She is survived by sisters, Linda McCarthy and Patty (Andy) Bartfai, stepsons, Chris (Marcie) and Ken (Sheri) Peterson, daughter-in-law, Tammy Peterson, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was laid to rest with military honors beside her husband at Fort Sam Houston Veterans Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020