Constance "Connie" Amicucci McMillen, age 90, formerly of Erie, Pa. and Northville, Mich. passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, Mich. She was born on February 17, 1930, daughter of the late Nicola and Brigida Iesue Amicucci.
Connie worked several years for the Erie County School District and was a long-time member of St. Paul Catholic Church before moving to Grand Prairie, Texas, where she lived for over 20 years. She enjoyed dancing and was an avid walker, often raising money for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Walk. Connie moved to Michigan in 2017, where she resided at Pomeroy Assisted Living. She was always involved with activities and especially enjoyed her evening card games with fellow residents.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul McMillen; sisters, Pam Amicucci and Mary Brzozowski; brother, Frank Amicucci, Sr.; and her nephew, Dennis Brzozowski.
She is survived by nephews, Nick Amicucci and his wife Patricia of Delran, N.J., and Frank Amicucci Jr. and his wife Sydney of Erie; nieces, Donna Brzozowski Bogdanski of Erie, Cathy Amicucci Fuerstnau and her husband John of Canton, Mich., Melanie McMillen Keene of Wilmington, N.C.; as well as several great-great-great nieces and nephews.
A private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, for Connie and her husband, Paul. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.