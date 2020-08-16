1/1
Constance Connie Amicucci McMillen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance "Connie" Amicucci McMillen, age 90, formerly of Erie, Pa. and Northville, Mich. passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, Mich. She was born on February 17, 1930, daughter of the late Nicola and Brigida Iesue Amicucci.

Connie worked several years for the Erie County School District and was a long-time member of St. Paul Catholic Church before moving to Grand Prairie, Texas, where she lived for over 20 years. She enjoyed dancing and was an avid walker, often raising money for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Walk. Connie moved to Michigan in 2017, where she resided at Pomeroy Assisted Living. She was always involved with activities and especially enjoyed her evening card games with fellow residents.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul McMillen; sisters, Pam Amicucci and Mary Brzozowski; brother, Frank Amicucci, Sr.; and her nephew, Dennis Brzozowski.

She is survived by nephews, Nick Amicucci and his wife Patricia of Delran, N.J., and Frank Amicucci Jr. and his wife Sydney of Erie; nieces, Donna Brzozowski Bogdanski of Erie, Cathy Amicucci Fuerstnau and her husband John of Canton, Mich., Melanie McMillen Keene of Wilmington, N.C.; as well as several great-great-great nieces and nephews.

A private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, for Connie and her husband, Paul. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved