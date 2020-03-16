|
Constance "Connie" Palmer, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 following an extended illness. She was blessed to be able to spend her final weeks under the loving care of her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Sue Badders at their beautiful condo overlooking Lake Erie in Saybrook, Ohio.
Connie along with her twin-sister, Christine was the last of eight children born to the late Walter and Kathrine (Bauer) Badders on September 12, 1957.
Connie was a 1975 graduate of Girard High School and was looking forward to her 45th Class Reunion. After a short stint with the former Yoder Bros., Co. she embarked on a 40 year career with Steve Gutting at the Historic Square Insurance Agency. The family wishes to thank Steve for his kindness, generosity and support during Connie's illness.
Connie was a twenty year member of the Erie Clown's and as "Honey Bear" she brought joy to thousands of children (and the young at heart!)
She marched in countless parades and performed at many parties. Despite her illness she enjoyed long walks, visiting area parks, bicycling and most of all gardening at the old homestead on Smith Street. Turkeys and deer often came to her backyard for a snack. She was also a talented cook and baker.
Connie was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church in Girard where she served as Eucharistic Minister and also served on various committees. She was an active member of the Cursillo Movement.
Connie was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen Peters and Barbara Santillo.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Herb Palmer. She is also survived by her sisters Annette (Joe) Komisarski and Chris (Kenny) Badders, both of Lake City, her brothers, Marty (Linda) Badders of Lake City, Bill (Sue) Badders of Cleveland, OH and David (Karen) Badders of Girard. She is further survived by a stepson, Casey (Tiff) Palmer of Pitts. PA and grandchildren, Avery and Jack. Two brothers in law: Gary Santillo and Stephen Palmer; two sisters in law: Laura (Mark) Tinsman and Lisa (Mark) LaRocca; she was godmother to Sam Valenziano, Adam Andrzejczak and Aubrey Cusati. Connie will always be remembered as the favorite aunt to all 37 of her nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews! She had the unique ability to make each and every one of them feel special whether it was countless ice creams treats, adventurous walks in the woods or her special goody bags. They all cherish their own personal memories of times spent with Aunt Connie.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard on Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6 to 8 p.m. And are invited to attend a prayer service there on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's Evangelist Church, 101 Olin Ave. Girard at 10 a.m., with Rev. Scott Detisch celebrant.
Memorials may be made to the Lake City Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave, Lake City, PA 16423, Hospice of Western Reserve Ashtabula, 1166 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 or the .
