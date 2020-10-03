Constance "Connie" (Yarman) Smith, 67, of North East, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on July 17, 1953, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Wanda (Miller) Yarman.
Connie graduated from East High School in 1972 and was later employed by General Electric where she worked in insulation for 34 years. She was a member of the North East Moose Lodge, North East Widow's Group, and St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church in North East. Constance enjoyed sewing, camping, traveling, gardening, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Martin "Marty" P. Smith.
Connie is survived by her children, Paul Smith (Jacqueline) of North East, Sarah Hollis (Caprice) of Erie, and Maggie Smith (Mario) of North East; brothers, Ralph Yarman Jr. (Bobette) of Erie and Ronald Yarman of Erie; sister, Carol Rutter of Erie; grandchildren, Julian "Jules" Smith, Everley Smith, Harper Smith, Caprice Hollis Jr., Spirit Hollis, Isiah Hollis, and Lei Lani Hollis; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a loving family who loved her dearly.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church, 50 S. Pearl Street, North East. Officiating the service will be Father Thomas Brooks. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
