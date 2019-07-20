|
Constance Huber Stanbro, 87, formerly of Sheffield and Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Thursday July 18, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Warren, Pa., on November 10, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Mae Shorts Huber.
Constance graduated from Sheffield High School and worked at Erie Insurance for a number of years. She was an active member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church and enjoyed bowling, crafts, reading, and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James M. Reynolds; her second husband, LeRoy W. Stanbro, Jr.; one infant son, Todd Reynolds; one stepson, Gary Stanbro; one sister, Patricia Fowler; and one brother, James Huber.
Survivors include two sons, Craig Reynolds of Erie and Curt Reynolds and his wife, Tammie, of Manchester, Md.; two sisters, Wanda Ahart of Orlando, Fla. and Katherine Blodget and her husband, Wayne, of Claude, Texas; four granddaughters, Emily Bostwick and her husband, Matthew, Kathryn McCullough and her husband, Ross, Kayla Long and her husband, Jonathon, and Krista Reynolds; five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Iris, Elijah, Aria, and Braden; her stepson, Paul Stanbro of Erie; her stepdaughter, Cathi Pacley and her husband, Edlee, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt& Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Monday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wattsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 501 Martindale St., #670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or to the Greater PA Chapter, 110 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16501.
