Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Stanbro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Huber Stanbro


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Huber Stanbro Obituary
Constance Huber Stanbro, 87, formerly of Sheffield and Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Thursday July 18, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Warren, Pa., on November 10, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Mae Shorts Huber.

Constance graduated from Sheffield High School and worked at Erie Insurance for a number of years. She was an active member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church and enjoyed bowling, crafts, reading, and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James M. Reynolds; her second husband, LeRoy W. Stanbro, Jr.; one infant son, Todd Reynolds; one stepson, Gary Stanbro; one sister, Patricia Fowler; and one brother, James Huber.

Survivors include two sons, Craig Reynolds of Erie and Curt Reynolds and his wife, Tammie, of Manchester, Md.; two sisters, Wanda Ahart of Orlando, Fla. and Katherine Blodget and her husband, Wayne, of Claude, Texas; four granddaughters, Emily Bostwick and her husband, Matthew, Kathryn McCullough and her husband, Ross, Kayla Long and her husband, Jonathon, and Krista Reynolds; five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Iris, Elijah, Aria, and Braden; her stepson, Paul Stanbro of Erie; her stepdaughter, Cathi Pacley and her husband, Edlee, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt& Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Monday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wattsburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 501 Martindale St., #670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or to the Greater PA Chapter, 110 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16501.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now