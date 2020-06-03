Constance Jeanne "Connie" Kloecker Weiser, age 57, of Manassas, Va., and formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born in Erie, on April 4, 1963, daughter of Renee Theobald Kloecker and the late Francis V. Kloecker, Jr.
Connie attended St. John the Baptist Grade School and graduated from Villa Maria Academy, class of 1981. She was a proud member of U.S. Figure Skating and Professional Skaters Association.
Connie's passion was figure skating. She became a member of the Westminster Figure Skating Club of Erie when she was five years old. Over the years, she competed at many local and area competitions as well as Regionals and Sectionals, the qualifying competitions for the National Figure Skating Championships, participating at the Mid-Western Sectionals in Novice Dance. Connie completed the USFS requirements receiving her Gold Medals in Figures, Freestyle, and Dance, as well as the Canadian Gold requirements in Freestyle and Dance.
Connie's passion for figuring skating led to a professional career in coaching children and adults. She initially shared her love for the sport at the Westminster Figure Skating Club of Erie. After her marriage in 1990, Connie continued coaching at the Fairfax Ice Arena in Fairfax, Va., the Iceland Skating Rink in Virginia Beach, Va., the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, N.J. and for the past 12 years, the Prince William Ice Center in Woodbridge, Va. She influenced and mentored athletes and made friends in each location.
Connie's greatest love and source of inspiration was her family. She created a wonderful home wherever they lived. Every time Jim's military orders required the family to relocate, she established a home that felt even more nurturing than before. As a warm, kind, and caring person, Connie's smile brightened any room and made everyone feel welcome. She loved to bake, especially desserts, and always enjoyed a spoonful of cookie dough along the way. Although cookie dough was important, Connie loved her home-made buttercream frosting, Romolo's chocolate and tapioca pudding. She gave her children the gift of her time and made sure they could enjoy all of their sports and activities as they grew up. This past year, she was able to live out her dreams of travel, visiting Italy with family, Greece with her best friends, and a Caribbean cruise with her husband, Jim. She was always the model of a strong Navy wife who, while her husband was deployed, kept their home and children safe and secure. An avid seamstress and generous person, Connie was busy in her last months sewing masks for family and friends.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, James J. Weiser, Sr.
She is survived by her loving family: husband, Capt. James J. Weiser, USN (Ret), two sons, James and Michael Weiser, two daughters, Kathleen and Mary Kate Weiser, a sister, Gayle Callen (James) of Liverpool, N.Y., a brother, Mark Kloecker (Rosemary Campbell) of Erie, her mother-in-law, Mary Jeanne Nies Weiser of Erie, and four sisters-in-law, Mary Kathleen Weiser of Tiverton, R.I., Karen Burns (Michael), Jeanne Bartos (John) and Lori Morgenstern (Robert), all of Erie. She is also survived by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to express deep gratitude for the care Connie received from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md. A special thanks goes to Rebecca, Ashley, Meghan, Lauren, Howard, Kathy, Asheesh, Brian, Cody, Sarah, Mel, Jess, Josh, Scott, Gypsy, Blake, Emma, Vee, and numerous other doctors, nurses and technicians. Your compassionate care, gentle touch, and heartfelt conversations will be forever carried in our hearts. You are all very special.
Due to the current pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Figure Skating Club of Erie, 106 E. 37th St., Erie, PA 16504, or a charity of one's choice.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Connie attended St. John the Baptist Grade School and graduated from Villa Maria Academy, class of 1981. She was a proud member of U.S. Figure Skating and Professional Skaters Association.
Connie's passion was figure skating. She became a member of the Westminster Figure Skating Club of Erie when she was five years old. Over the years, she competed at many local and area competitions as well as Regionals and Sectionals, the qualifying competitions for the National Figure Skating Championships, participating at the Mid-Western Sectionals in Novice Dance. Connie completed the USFS requirements receiving her Gold Medals in Figures, Freestyle, and Dance, as well as the Canadian Gold requirements in Freestyle and Dance.
Connie's passion for figuring skating led to a professional career in coaching children and adults. She initially shared her love for the sport at the Westminster Figure Skating Club of Erie. After her marriage in 1990, Connie continued coaching at the Fairfax Ice Arena in Fairfax, Va., the Iceland Skating Rink in Virginia Beach, Va., the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, N.J. and for the past 12 years, the Prince William Ice Center in Woodbridge, Va. She influenced and mentored athletes and made friends in each location.
Connie's greatest love and source of inspiration was her family. She created a wonderful home wherever they lived. Every time Jim's military orders required the family to relocate, she established a home that felt even more nurturing than before. As a warm, kind, and caring person, Connie's smile brightened any room and made everyone feel welcome. She loved to bake, especially desserts, and always enjoyed a spoonful of cookie dough along the way. Although cookie dough was important, Connie loved her home-made buttercream frosting, Romolo's chocolate and tapioca pudding. She gave her children the gift of her time and made sure they could enjoy all of their sports and activities as they grew up. This past year, she was able to live out her dreams of travel, visiting Italy with family, Greece with her best friends, and a Caribbean cruise with her husband, Jim. She was always the model of a strong Navy wife who, while her husband was deployed, kept their home and children safe and secure. An avid seamstress and generous person, Connie was busy in her last months sewing masks for family and friends.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, James J. Weiser, Sr.
She is survived by her loving family: husband, Capt. James J. Weiser, USN (Ret), two sons, James and Michael Weiser, two daughters, Kathleen and Mary Kate Weiser, a sister, Gayle Callen (James) of Liverpool, N.Y., a brother, Mark Kloecker (Rosemary Campbell) of Erie, her mother-in-law, Mary Jeanne Nies Weiser of Erie, and four sisters-in-law, Mary Kathleen Weiser of Tiverton, R.I., Karen Burns (Michael), Jeanne Bartos (John) and Lori Morgenstern (Robert), all of Erie. She is also survived by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to express deep gratitude for the care Connie received from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md. A special thanks goes to Rebecca, Ashley, Meghan, Lauren, Howard, Kathy, Asheesh, Brian, Cody, Sarah, Mel, Jess, Josh, Scott, Gypsy, Blake, Emma, Vee, and numerous other doctors, nurses and technicians. Your compassionate care, gentle touch, and heartfelt conversations will be forever carried in our hearts. You are all very special.
Due to the current pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Figure Skating Club of Erie, 106 E. 37th St., Erie, PA 16504, or a charity of one's choice.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.