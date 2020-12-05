Corinne E. Klie, 76, of Mentor, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.
She was born March 12, 1944 in Erie, Pa.
Corinne (Connie) was a homemaker with an active role in her church. Her hobbies were arts and crafts and jewelry making. She enjoyed fundraising activities that benefited those less fortunate with emphasis on children. She was a board member at Gifts For Kids, Inc. in Erie, Pa.
Corinne graduated at the top of her 1962 class at Academy High School in Erie and attended Edinboro College in Edinboro, Pa. In support of David's military service and later businesses, she has lived in Erie, Pa., Rome, N.Y., Denver, Colo., Meadville, Pa., Pittsburgh, Pa. and lastly Mentor, Ohio. In every instance, she made many close friends who she always cherished.
Survivors include her husband, Parke David Klie; son, Christen (Donna) Klie; grandchildren Megan (Eric Hincher) Klie and Michael Klie; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Vivian; and her brother, John Mullen. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Mullen and Joan Wakeman (nee: Hardwood).
Private family inurnment will be held at Laurel Hills Cemetery in Erie, Pa. at a later date.
