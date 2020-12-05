1/1
Corinne E. Klie
1944 - 2020
Corinne E. Klie, 76, of Mentor, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.

She was born March 12, 1944 in Erie, Pa.

Corinne (Connie) was a homemaker with an active role in her church. Her hobbies were arts and crafts and jewelry making. She enjoyed fundraising activities that benefited those less fortunate with emphasis on children. She was a board member at Gifts For Kids, Inc. in Erie, Pa.

Corinne graduated at the top of her 1962 class at Academy High School in Erie and attended Edinboro College in Edinboro, Pa. In support of David's military service and later businesses, she has lived in Erie, Pa., Rome, N.Y., Denver, Colo., Meadville, Pa., Pittsburgh, Pa. and lastly Mentor, Ohio. In every instance, she made many close friends who she always cherished.

Survivors include her husband, Parke David Klie; son, Christen (Donna) Klie; grandchildren Megan (Eric Hincher) Klie and Michael Klie; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Vivian; and her brother, John Mullen. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Mullen and Joan Wakeman (nee: Hardwood).

Private family inurnment will be held at Laurel Hills Cemetery in Erie, Pa. at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
